Jarvis+ 1-Day Volume Tops $41,690.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $844,545.00 and $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
