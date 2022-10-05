Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

JWSM opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 216,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.