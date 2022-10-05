Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 1,182,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

