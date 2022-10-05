Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 3.7 %

AFL opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

