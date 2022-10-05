Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

T stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

