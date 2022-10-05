Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

