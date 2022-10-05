Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

