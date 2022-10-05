Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

