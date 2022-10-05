Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

