Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $177.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

