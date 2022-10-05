Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 606,071 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,298,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

