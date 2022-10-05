Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 600 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

JAZZ stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,626. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

