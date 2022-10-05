John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

