John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.2 %

HPS opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

