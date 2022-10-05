John R. Moore Sells 4,730 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $530.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.