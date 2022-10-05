John R. Moore Sells 4,730 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $530.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.29.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
