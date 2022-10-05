Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 87.94 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.14. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

About Johnson Service Group

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

