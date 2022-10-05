Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 87.94 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.14. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.02).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Insider Activity
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
