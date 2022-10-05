Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading Up 7.7%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08). Approximately 2,788,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,597,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Joules Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.

About Joules Group

(Get Rating)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.