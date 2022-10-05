JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

