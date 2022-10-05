JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

