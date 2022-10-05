Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Announces Dividend of GBX 22

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Judges Scientific Price Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,330 ($88.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,884.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,526.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33). The company has a market capitalization of £465.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4,683.87.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.