Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 3.4% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €20.90 ($21.33) and last traded at €20.90 ($21.33). 115,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.22 ($20.63).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.15.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

