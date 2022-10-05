Juventus Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.49 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00024477 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,399,820 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out.”

