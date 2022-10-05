KickPad (KPAD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $288,128.00

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. KickPad has a total market cap of $288,128.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KickPad Profile

KickPad was first traded on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.