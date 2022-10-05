Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Down to $43.74

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.74, but opened at $42.05. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

