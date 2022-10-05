Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 302.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

