Kingfisher plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Down 1.6 %

KGF opened at GBX 227.30 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 713.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.45. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

