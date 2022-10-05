KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,530. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.19.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

