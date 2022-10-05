Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Knightscope in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope Stock Performance

KSCP opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.