Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Up 0.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 86,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 199,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

