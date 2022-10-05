KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KRBN stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

