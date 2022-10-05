Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 17,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 793,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

