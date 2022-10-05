Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 9,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

