Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.56. 28,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Largo Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo Resources (LGORD)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.