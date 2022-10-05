LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. MKM Partners lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

