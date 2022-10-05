Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

SYK stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.47. 3,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,968. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.