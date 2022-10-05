Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. 33,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

