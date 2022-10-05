Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,792 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

HAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 190,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

