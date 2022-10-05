Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 250,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.