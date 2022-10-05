Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 13,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

