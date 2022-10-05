Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,996 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

