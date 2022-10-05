Legacy Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 91.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.5 %

IDXX opened at $348.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

