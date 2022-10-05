Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

