Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $10,054,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $7,851,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

