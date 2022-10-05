Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

