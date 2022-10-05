Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Regal Beloit by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 22.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,725 shares of company stock worth $16,603,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $220.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

