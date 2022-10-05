LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Up 1.2%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 7,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LENSAR Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 63.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

