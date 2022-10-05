Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 65,151 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,619.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

