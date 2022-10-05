Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,154 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,503,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

