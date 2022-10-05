Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 641 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

