Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

